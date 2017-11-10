Springfield’s AHL hockey team honoring David Ortiz by wearing Red Sox themed jerseys

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Springfield’s AHL hockey team is honoring David Ortiz by wearing Red Sox-themed jerseys during their game on Saturday.

The team, the Thunderbirds, will have the retired Red Sox star attend their game as their guest of honor.

Ortiz will be bringing the 2013 World Series trophy with him as well.

The Thunderbirds said they will auction off their jerseys after the game.

Thank you for all the great responses about our specialty David Ortiz Jerseys for this Saturday. We're too excited to hold on to the design any longer!

All jerseys will be available for auction following Saturday's game. pic.twitter.com/HyF15PTl4C — Springfield T-Birds (@ThunderbirdsAHL) November 9, 2017

