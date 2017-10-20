St. John’s Prep names baseball field after Pete Frates

DANVERS, Mass. (WHDH) — St. John’s Prep in Danvers has named its baseball field after alum Pete Frates, the inspiration of the Ice Bucket Challenge.

Frates, who graduated from St. John’s Prep in 2003, played football, baseball and hockey for the school. He went on to play baseball at Boston College before he was diagnosed with ALS.

The school officially named its varsity baseball field the “Pete Frates ’03 Diamond” on Friday.

“This is one of the greatest honors our family, and I know Pete, has in their heart,” said Frates’ mother, Nancy Frates.

Following the ceremony on the baseball field, the Frates family helped with the coin toss before the start of the school’s varsity football game.

Frates has already won the distinguished alumni award from St. John’s and had his number 3 jersey retired. His is the first number retired in the school’s history.

St. John’s Headmaster Ed Hardiman said he hopes Frates’ story can inspire other students at the school.

