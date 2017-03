BOSTON (WHDH) - Organizers for the Saint Patrick’s Day parade shortened this year’s route. They said there are concerns about the mounds of snow and ice on the ground left over from Tuesday’s storm.

The new route, shown in the photo above, is in green.

The parade starts at Broadway Station and ends at Farragut Road.

