St. Patrick’s parade organizers extend invitation to LGBTQ vets group

BOSTON (WHDH) - The organizers of the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade have extended an invitation to an LGBTQ veterans group that was initially told they could not march this year.

The decision comes days after the group, OutVets, was told they would not be allowed to march. Organizers said the group’s rainbow flag was in violation of the code of conduct that forbade any display of sexuality. The group was also told they missed the deadline to register but the OutVets CEO said they were never given a deadline on the form or the website.

It is not known if OutVets has accepted yet.

OutVets has marched in the parade for the past two years. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Gov. Charlie Baker both said they would not participate in the parade if OutVets was banned and the parade’s grand marshal stepped down in wake of the news. Sponsors including Stop & Shop and the Teamsters also dropped out.

