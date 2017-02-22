Stabbing reported in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - Police just cleared the scene after a stabbing was reported Wednesday night in Attleboro.

A witness told 7News the stabbing happened at around 8:30 p.m. at 29 Emory St., which is a boarding home with about 16 units. The witness said a man who lives there was stabbed in the leg. He was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police were on the scene investigating and are now looking for the suspect.

7News has a reporter on the scene and will have more on this story as it develops.

