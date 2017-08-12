Stan Lee to make appearance at Boston Comic Con

BOSTON (AP) — Comic creator Stan Lee will make the rounds at this weekend’s Boston Comic Con.

Lee’s Super Heroes propelled Marvel Comics to a leading position in the comic industry.

More than 60 comic artists are expected to attend the show at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. They include John Romita Jr. of “Suicide Squad,” David Finch of “Batman,” and Mike Zeck of “The Punisher.”

Artist Drew Struzan also will be at the show. Struzan created more than 150 movie posters, including “Indiana Jones,” ”Back to the Future” and the “Star Wars” series.

The three-day show ends Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)