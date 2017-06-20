Staples recalls office chairs due to fall hazard

(WHDH) — Staples has voluntarily recalled 124,000 mesh office chairs because the legs on the base of the chairs can break, posing a fall hazard.

The CPSC says the recall includes Staples and Quill Hazen Mesh Task chairs.

The chairs have SKU number 1058246 and item number 26680 printed on a white label on the underside of the seat cushion.

The chairs were sold at stores nationwide and on Staples.com from Oct. 2014 to April 2017.

Staples says it has received 20 reports of the legs breaking on the chairs, including three reports of injuries resulting in minor cuts and bruises.

