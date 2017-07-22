Starbucks customer takes down attempted robbery suspect

FRESNO, CA (WHDH) — Police are investigating an attempted robbery and stabbing at a Starbucks in Fresno, California.

Newly released surveillance footage shows the moment a customer takes on the armed robber.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the suspect, later identified as Ryan Flores, walked in with a knife and a toy gun demanding money from a barista.

That’s when the customer, Cragg Jerri, saw what was happening, picked up a metal chair, and hit Flores in the back.

The two began fighting, and at one point Jerri was stabbed in the neck.

Police say he is expected to be ok…and that he is a hero.

“It’s not something we recommend,” said the police chief, Jerry Dyer. “In this case, it was a good outcome. No one died as a result of this incident, but very well could have. But nonetheless he’s a hero, there’s no question.”

During the fight, Jerri managed to wrestle the knife away and stabbed Flores several times before he ran away. Officers later found Flores near a canal, where he admitted to the crime.

Flores was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

