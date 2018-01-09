SEATTLE (WHDH) – Starbucks introduced a new espresso option Tuesday in US stores for the first time in more than 40 years.

In a release, the Seattle-based coffee chain said customers will be able to select either the new Blonde espresso or Signature espresso in several beverages.

Starbucks has been offering a second espresso option in select international markets for several years, including last year’s Blonde espresso debut in Canada.

The coffee chain said the addition is permanent and will be available year round.

