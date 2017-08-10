Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, coffee return this month

(WHDH) — Summer may still be in full swing, but don’t tell Starbucks that. The coffee chain says it’s infamous pumpkin flavored beverages will return to store shelves this month.

A new “ready-to-drink” pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin spice flavored ground coffee are coming to a grocery store near you in August.

Starbucks says its new latte boasts “enticing notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove spices, bold espresso and creamy milk.”

Also returning this season are Starbucks pumpkin spice caffe latte K-Cup pods, the company says.

