(WHDH) – Ring in the New Year with festive new drinks from Starbucks.

The coffee chain released the Black and White Mocha collection Wednesday to celebrate 2018.

Coffee lovers can grab a Black and White Mocha, Black and White Hot Cocoa or a Black and White Mocha Frappuccino. All beverages feature dark mocha and white chocolate mocha sauces, and they are topped with whipped cream and chocolate sequins.

The trio of beverages are available for a limited time, from Dec. 27 through the first week of January.

