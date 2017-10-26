(WHDH) – Starbucks has a new treat just in time for Halloween. The new Frappuccino is an ode to the undead.

The Zombie Frappuccino’s green base is caramel apple flavored. The drink includes a red mocha drizzle, and it is topped with plenty of pink whipped cream “brains.”

The spooky treat is only available for five days or until supplies last, the company said.

Run, don’t drag your leg in a zombie walk, to get one.

