State court says no to suit over MBTA’s winter problems

BOSTON (WHDH) - A state appeals court has thrown out a lawsuit against the MBTA over service problems that happened during the winter of 2015.

The ruling upheld a lower court’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a subway rider who complained that cancellations during the snowstorms violated a contract between the MBTA and people who purchased monthly passes.

The court ruled that the complaint did not satisfy legal requirements.

The MBTA dealt with numerous delays and cancellations during a brutal stretch of winter weather in 2015 as multiple storms dropped historic amounts of snow on the region.

