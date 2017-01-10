State Department of Corrections releases photos of Shirley prison incident

SHIRLEY, MA (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Corrections has released several photos from the incident at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center, where dozens of inmates were involved in an altercation Monday.

Officials declared a disturbance at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center at 3:50 p.m. Monday and regained control around 7 p.m.

State Department of Correction spokesman Christopher Fallon says officials are now assessing the damage, including to an officers’ station. He says it wasn’t a planned protest.

The maximum-security prison in the town of Shirley houses about 1,100 inmates. The disorder affected a unit with about 50 inmates but Fallon says it wasn’t immediately clear how many were involved.

State Police spokesman David Procopio says troopers were on standby outside the building but didn’t enter as corrections officers used de-escalation methods.

