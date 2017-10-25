State environmental police intercept illegal lizard sale

HOLYOKE, MA (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Environmental Police have announced that officials stopped the sale of a lizard illegal to possess without a permit in Massachusetts.

According to the department’s Facebook page, officials received information about a person trying to sell a Nile Monitor Lizard on a Facebook group page.

An undercover officer arranged a meeting at the Holyoke Mall to purchase the lizard, which was around 3 feet in length. The person was charged with possession of wildlife without a permit. The animal was confiscated and taken to a facility licensed to care for reptiles.

The lizard is indigenous to Africa and is one of of the largest members of the Monitor Lizard species, growing up to 7 feet in length. Police say it is illegal to possess one in the state without a permit.

