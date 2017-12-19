State lawmakers hold hearing to discuss body cam use by police

BOSTON (WHDH) — Lawmakers on the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security held a hearing Tuesday to discuss how and if police departments in Massachusetts should be using body cameras.

The committee discussed several bills about police issues, including body cameras and police-involved deaths.

“Widespread use of body cameras will be a good thing but I can’t pretend that it is not a tricky and complicated set of decisions around using them,” said Rep. Denise Provost (D-Middlesex).

Boston Police recently finished a pilot program, where 100 officers wore body cameras for a year.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)