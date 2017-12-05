State leaders and Gold Star families decorate tree at State House

BOSTON (WHDH) — Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) and other state leaders joined Gold Star families at the State House Tuesday to decorate the Massachusetts Gold Star Families Tree for the holidays.

The tree is decorated with ornaments that feature photos of fallen service members from Massachusetts.

The tree is open to the public and will be on display in the State House throughout the holiday season.

