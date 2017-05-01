BOSTON (AP) — Top state officials say they hope to avoid any further delays in implementing the state’s new recreational marijuana law.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic Treasurer Deb Goldberg discussed marijuana regulation with legislative leaders on Monday. Goldberg called the closed door meeting a “significant first step” toward deciding the makeup of a yet-to-be-named Cannabis Control Commission.

The voter-approved law calls for the commission to be appointed by the treasurer, but some lawmakers have advocated for an independent commission, similar to one that oversees casino gambling in the state.

Lawmakers voted in December to delay the opening of retail marijuana stores by six months.

While regulatory issues remain unresolved, House Speaker Robert DeLeo says the Legislature intends to meet the current timetable, which calls for marijuana sales to begin by mid-2018.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)