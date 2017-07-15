State legislators will voiced their concerns Saturday about Tufts Medical Center strike and lockout

BOSTON (WHDH) - State legislators went to Tufts Medical Center on Saturday morning to voice their concerns about the nurses strike that turned into a lockout.

The initial 24-hour strike at Tufts Medical Center ended on Thursday.

The nurses who tried to return to work after the strike were locked out, so they continued to picket.

The nurses are picketing over staffing levels, pay, and retirement benefits.

There are replacement nurses at the hospital who have been working on a five-day contract.

Tufts Medical Center officials spoke on Friday about the proposal the nurses had presented them with which included a $96,000,000 pension savings check. Officials made it clear they were uninterested in the plan.

