BOSTON (WHDH) - In the wake of the worst mass shooting in modern United States history happening in Las Vegas, Massachusetts officials expressed their condolences, while some called on top lawmakers to bring about tougher control measures.

The shooting that took place at a country music concert on the Strip killed 59 people and injured more than 5oo Sunday night.

Gov. Charlie Baker told reporters that he spoke with fellow Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval of Nevada and offered help after Stephen Paddock, 64, released fire among the 22,000 people attending the concert.

“I told him that I have three kids. They go to concerts like that all the time,” Baker said. “I basically said anything we can do to help, let us know.”

At 2:45 p.m. Monday, Baker led a moment of silence at the state house in honor of the victims. In Alston, Mayor Martin Walsh also honored them with a moment of silence.

Walsh said he reached out to the mayor of Las Vegas to express condolences and offer help. He also said Congress needs toughen gun laws.

“He had enough (magazine clips) to shoot nearly 600 people,” Walsh said.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted such tragedies have happened too often, and the country needs a conversation about how to stop gun violence.

Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton had harsh words for President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans over gun control measures.

“Do you job. Do your job Mr. Speaker. Debate this issue. Have a vote on it,” said Moulton.

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey echoed Moulton’s comments, saying the NRA has too much power over Republicans.

“We have a gun epidemic in our country that allows them to go into the hands of people who should not have them,” Markey said.

Walsh added that Boston will take steps to prevent such acts at outdoor events in the city. Massachusetts has an assault weapons ban.

