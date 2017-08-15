State officials investigating after rash of fires in Taunton

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - State fire officials are investigating after a Taunton neighborhood has seen an increase in fires in their community.

The fire department says most of the fires to which they’ve responded have been on porches. But in one case, a Victorian home was destroyed.

Last Thursday, the latest fire in that neighborhood occurred on the porch of a home, leaving the homeowner feeling uneasy.

“It’s almost like somebody’s setting it for fun,” she said.

Fire officials say almost every fire has happened at night.

