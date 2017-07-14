State officials investigating death of infant in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State officials are investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl in Providence.

The Rhode Island Department of Children Youth and Families said Friday it is looking into allegations of abuse and neglect following the infant’s death Thursday. The agency said the family is currently involved with the agency, but declined to identify them, citing confidentiality laws.

The Providence Journal reports the child was living at home with her mother but in the court-ordered, temporary care of the department. WPRI-TV says a police report shows doctors told police there didn’t appear to be any obvious signs of foul play.

The state medical examiner’s office is determining the cause of death. The Office of the Child Advocate, a state agency that serves as a watchdog to DCYF, is also reviewing the case.

