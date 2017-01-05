State officials: no commuter rail contract renewal with Keolis expected

BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials say they do not plan to renew the MBTA commuter rail’s contract with Keolis when it expires in 2022.

According to the State House News Service, officials say they plan to let the contract expire but do not yet have a plan in place for a replacement.

“Our intention would be to begin a re-procurement process so that it could be completed and a transition – if one were going to even take place – would happen at the end of the current eight-year contract,” transportation secretary Stephanie Pollack said.

Pollack told State House News that it will take two years to find a replacement, and that process would begin in 2019.

The contract was signed in Deval Patrick’s final year for eight years and $2.69 billion. It also includes two options to extend the contract by two years.

