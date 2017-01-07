State officials to residents: Stay off roads

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Officials at the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) have spent much of the day focused on a storm that has brought strong winds and dangerous road conditions to the region.

Thousands of snow crews were out in full force clearing and treating roads, and officials at MEMA were monitoring the storm from their Framingham headquarters.

Kurt Schwartz, the agency’s director, said he is laser-focused on the roadways and making sure they are cleared.

The agency is also monitoring power outages as a result of high winds associated with the storm, though colder temperatures and lighter snow mean officials are hopeful those incidents will be minimal.

Officials from several agencies are monitoring the situation statewide to determine what priorities may require a coordinated response.

Schwartz urged motorists to stay off the roads if at all possible.

