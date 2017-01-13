State officials warn of sick puppies being sold online

WORCESTER (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is warning residents that sick puppies are being sold online in the Worcester County area.

Various breeds of puppies that were sold online have become sick and even died after being purchased, officials said.

Officials said that they have recieved multiple complaints about the puppies. In many instances, customers said they were asked to pay cash and were promised that the puppy was properly vaccinated.

“Unfortunately, some of these puppies have become acutely ill soon after purchase, and some puppies have died despite extensive veterinary care,” the department said in a statement. “When the buyers have attempted to contact the seller they have found that the cell phone numbers used to set up the purchases were no longer in service.”

An investigation is underway.

(Note: The puppy shown above is not ill, just adorable.)

