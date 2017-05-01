State opposes request to vacate Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The state of Massachusetts on Monday filed a motion and memorandum in opposition to Aaron Hernandez’s legal team’s request to vacate a 2015 murder conviction, arguing that dismissing the conviction would reward Hernandez for his “conscious, deliberate and voluntary act” of killing semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Lawyers for former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez formally asked a Massachusetts court last week to dismiss his first-degree murder conviction now that he has died.

Hernandez hanged himself at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center on April 19, just days after he was acquitted of fatally shooting two Boston men in 2012. He was serving life without parole in the 2013 murder of Lloyd.

Hernandez’s attorneys asked the court to erase the jury’s verdict and restore his presumption of innocence, which he was entitled to before the conviction. His legal team was in the process of appealing.

Under a long-standing Massachusetts legal principle, courts customarily vacate the convictions of defendants who die before their appeals are heard. The doctrine holds that it is unfair to defendants or their survivors if a conviction is allowed to stand before they had an opportunity to clear their names on appeal in case some kind of error or other injustice was determined to have occurred at trial, legal experts say.

According to the state, overturning the conviction would “give force to a legal doctrine that lacks any identifiable historical or legal basis” and it would be “inconsistent with the emerging law of many other jurisdictions, including decision of the United State Supreme Court,” among many other reasons.

View the state's complete motion of opposition:

