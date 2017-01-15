STURBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Troopers saved a group of roosters on Sunday.

Troopers noticed bags that were moving and making noises when they pulled over a car.

Officials found the roosters, along with bags of grooming items.

Police say investigation indicates the men in the car had been participating in a cockfight in New Jersey.

The four men in the car were arrested on animal cruelty charges.

The birds are receiving medical care.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)