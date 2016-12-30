State Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-95

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police arrested a man for driving the wrong way on Route 95 Thursday night.

Police said they received several calls just before 11:30 p.m. reporting a wrong-way driver headed north on the southbound side of I-95 in the Walpole/Norwood area.

One motorist reported crashing into the guardrail in an attempt to avoid the wrong-way vehicle.

Police began patrolling the area and later heard from a caller reporting a wrong-way driver on Route 93, headed north in the southbound lane.

Police say the driver eventually corrected his direction and headed south on the southbound side of 93, toward 95/128 north.

A trooper eventually located the car just after midnight and pulled over a silver Toyota Corolla just after Exit 20B in Wellesley.

Police arrested the driver, Ahmed Ziad, 24 of Norwell. He was eventually charged with OUI, negligent operation, wrong-way violation, leaving the scene, and other charges.

Ziad is expected to be arraigned Friday in Dedham District Court.

