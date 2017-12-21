State police bloodhound lost in search for missing person

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut State Police bloodhound is missing after being involved in the search for a man in Danbury.

Police say the dog, named Texas, was part of a search party Wednesday evening that was looking for the man with autism who was missing in the woods near Wooster Mountain.

Another bloodhound, Zeus, located the missing man, who was brought safely out of the woods.

But state police say that during the search a handler lost his footing on the steep terrain and dropped the 15-foot leash connecting the trooper to Texas.

Police say the dog continued tracking up the ledge, but when the trooper reached the top of the hill, Texas was nowhere in sight.

Police say the dog is brown and wearing a green state police tracking vest.

