State Police cruiser involved in crash in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police cruiser has been involved in a crash on the Mass Pike in Framingham.

According to state police, a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a state police cruiser happened at mile marker 114 at around 7:20 a.m.

Police say the cruiser — a fully marked SUV — was pushed over the guardrail and into the woods.

The trooper was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester but is conscious and alert. The truck driver, whose truck is registered to Indiana, was not hurt.

Police say no lanes are closed at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more updates as they become available.

#MAtraffic Crash involving a TT-unit vs MSP cruiser, with injuries, I-90 WB in #Framingham at 114 mm. No lanes closed at this time. Will update as we can. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 12, 2018

