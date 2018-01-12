State Police cruiser pushed over guardrail in crash on Mass Pike in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured Friday morning in a crash involving a cruiser and tractor-trailer on the Mass Pike in Framingham.

The crash happened on the westbound side of I-90 at mile marker 114 at around 7:20 a.m., according to officials. Police said the cruiser, a fully marked SUV, was pushed over the guardrail and into the woods.

The trooper, who was not identified, was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester but was conscious and alert. Officials said the trooper suffered minor head and back injuries and is expected to be OK. The truck driver, whose truck is registered out of Indiana, was not hurt.

A crane has since removed the cruiser from the ravine that it landed in.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

