State police: Driver fired gun in highway road rage incident

LITTLETON, Mass. (AP) — State police have arrested a man they say opened fire on another vehicle in a road rage incident on Interstate 495 in Littleton.

Police say 27-year-old Steven Perez, of Marlborough, displayed a handgun to another driver on the highway at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday and fired at least one shot at another vehicle.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police say Perez eventually got off the highway onto Route 117.

His Honda Civic was found abandoned in Marlborough and Perez was arrested. Police didn’t say what led to the road rage.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges including assault with intent to murder and carrying a firearm without a license.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

