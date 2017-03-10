State police find body of woman missing after husband’s death

ARUNDEL, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say they’ve narrowed their investigation to a couple of scenarios in the death of a husband and wife in the town of Arundel.

State police found the body of 63-year-old Matthew Coito on Wednesday and declared his death to be suspicious. He was caring for his wife, 65-year-old Sue Kim Coito, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease. Her body was found Friday in woods several hundred yards from their home.

On Friday, State Police Sgt. Chris Harriman said his wife could be a suspect or a witness in the death of her husband. Investigators said he’d been shot.

State police say several days elapsed before family members discovered Matthew Coito’s body. Wardens using tracking dogs found his wife’s body on Friday. An autopsy will be performed.

