State Police: Haverhill standoff suspect in custody

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - State Police confirm a suspect in a standoff in Haverhill is now in custody.

Police initially made contact with the man when they arrived to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. The man reportedly fired at police and then fled to the basement of the building on Franklin Street. The SWAT team was then called.

“I was watching a movie and then I heard something that sounded like gunfire,” a neighbor told 7 News.

Tactical, air and K9 units are at the scene. Police have evacuated the building as a precaution. They said while the suspect knows the person who lives in the building he is hiding in, there are no hostages with him.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

@MassStatePolice say the armed suspect has surrendered & being transported to a hospital for medical evaluation. #7news — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) January 9, 2017

