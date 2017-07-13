State police investigate bomb threats at schools in Belmont, Waltham

BELMONT, Mass. (WHDH) –State police in Massachusetts say they are investigating bomb threats at schools in Belmont and Waltham.

Belmont High School, Waltham High School and two other unamed schools in Waltham recieved email threats Thursday, according to police.

Troopers, along with bomb squad experts, are investigating the threats.

No additional details were immediately available.

