State police investigate suspicious death of woman in Jay

JAY, Maine (AP) — State police in Maine say they are investigating a suspicious death case in which a woman’s body was found in her home in Jay.

Police found the woman’s body at the home on Tuesday morning. State police say a man is being questioned by detectives in connection with the death.

The state medical examiner has also sent staff to Jay in response to the discovery of the body.

Police have not named the woman or the man they are questioning. They say they expect to name the woman by Tuesday evening.

