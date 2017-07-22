State Police investigating after reports of a pedesrtrian hit-and-run on Dedham Parkway

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say they are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run that happened on Dedham Parkway in Boston on Friday at 11:45 pm.

The alleged incident happened on Dedham Boulevard East

Authorities say the 60-year-old male victim was walking when he was hit by a car driving in the direction of Hyde Park.

The car never stopped and the victim was seriously injured according to officials.

The victim was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.

State Police are continuing their investigation. They say the suspect was driving what may have been a tan Nissan with front end damage and a cracked windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police at 617-698-5840.

