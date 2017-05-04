State Police issue final report on Aaron Hernandez suicide

Massachusetts State Police have released a full report detailing the events surrounding the suicide of convicted murderer and former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez.

The report says that on April 19 at 4:15 a.m., Massachusetts Department of Corrections reported the death of Hernandez, 27, in Cell No. 57 at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center.

Hernandez was transported to UMass Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say a “Code 99” was called in at 3:03 a.m. reporting Hernandez had been found hanged. Corrections officers found the door “pegged,” which meant that cardboard had been “shoved into the door tracks to prevent the door from opening.”

Officers manually opened the door to find a large amount of shampoo on the floor, making Hernandez hard to reach.

Hernandez, who was naked and hanging from a bed sheet tied around the bars of his cell window, never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hospital officials say he had marks on his neck, and his right middle finger had a cut. There was a large circular blood mark on each of his feet. On his head, “John 3:16” was written in ink on his forehead.

Officials say Hernandez was locked in his single-unit cell the previous evening just before 8 p.m. and did not leave the cell until he was found hanged. Video surveillance and testimony from a Sergeant at the facility says nobody entered the cell until the point which Hernandez was found hanged.

On the wall on his cell were several drawings, though the drawings were not specified. A Bible was found opened to the verse, “John 3:16” with the 16th verse marked in blood.

Three hand-written notes were written and placed next to the Bible, though the report blacked out the details of those letters. Those letters were taken into custody by officials.

Officials also noted the final 5 phone calls that Hernandez made on April 18, the day before he died. Officials say he did not make any mention of intent to harm himself in those calls.

State officials say the cause of death was ruled to be asphyxia by hanging and the manner of death, officially, as suicide. A toxicology report came back negative for all substances.

