State Police: Man in custody after standoff, firing shots at police in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — State Police confirm a man accused of firing shots at police in Framingham is in custody following a standoff.

The shots were fired on Whiting Road. Police said the man was armed with a long gun and no one was hit by any of the shots. State Police said the man opened fired at officers, who responded to the scene on Whiting Road after receiving a report of a domestic altercation. The victim in the reported altercation is safe.

Framingham Police said people in communities as far away as Sudbury were asked to stay inside and be on the lookout.

State Police said the suspect was on the roof of a pizza shop on Edgell Road in Framing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)