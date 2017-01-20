State Police: Missing elderly couple from Plymouth found safe

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police confirm that a missing elderly couple from Plymouth have both been found safe.

Jean and John Bickerstaff, ages 87 and 90, had been missing since Thursday morning. They were last seen near their home in the Cedarville area of Plymouth. Family said the couple typically did not leave the area very often.

State Police said the Bickerstaffs were found in Bourne with the help of the State Police Air Wing helicopter. The Bickerstaffs are reported to be “conscious and alert.”

