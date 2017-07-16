BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police says there was no attack on buses carrying replacement nurses leaving a hotel on their way to Tufts Medical Center.

Hotel management contacted State Police just after 5:45 a.m. Sunday to report a group of protesters picketing outside without a required permit. Troopers responded and confirmed that 22 protesters did not have a required permit for protest activity.

State Police say they spoke with the protesters and told them they could not demonstrate without a permit. Protesters were cooperative, according to police, and left without incident.

Authorities said there was no violence or throwing of any objects or items. Earlier in the day, Tufts Medical Center released the following statement:

This morning, Massachusetts Nurses Association supporters attacked buses trying to bring nurses to work at Tufts Medical Center. Supporters threw coffee on bus drivers, pounded on windows and stood in front of the buses as they tried to leave. Police were called in to restore order. The MNA says it stands for safety yet it physically threatened the safety of nursing professionals with these reprehensible actions. They also threatened safe patient care by attempting to delay nurses reaching their patients. We condemn this behavior and ask that leaders who know that Boston is better than this to speak out against this dangerous activity.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association also released a statement Sunday that reads in part:

The MNA and its elected leaders were not aware of this incident, which involved members of outside organizations, until it was brought to our attention this morning by local media. In being made aware of this situation, we want to express that the MNA does not advocate the use of violence. It is dedicated to meeting the needs of patients throughout the Commonwealth by caring for and protecting them, be that at Tufts Medical Center or in community hospitals on the other side of the state. That has not and will not change, and we will continue with our peaceful picketing and family-centered activities as we head into the final 24 hours of this forced lock out.

State Police say no further action was needed, and troopers remained on scene until buses carrying nurses from the hotel to Tufts Medical Center left. Police say the protesters were gone. By 6:02 a.m., State Police say the scene was cleared.

