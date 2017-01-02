State Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle inside O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - State Police confirmed a pedestrian was fatally struck on Route 93 inside the Tip O’Neill Tunnel in Boston Monday evening.

State Police said troopers responded to the scene after receiving reports about debris on the road. The pedestrian was found on the road after being hit by a vehicle.

The victim has not been identified. The cause of the crash and the victim’s identity are under investigation by the State Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)