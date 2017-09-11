DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say they have recovered the suspects’ car in the Interstate 93 shooting of a father and son on motorcycles.

The men were shot on the southeast expressway, shutting down I-93. There is no word at this time on what led to the shooting.

The traffic backed up for hours near Exit 12 by Neponset Circle just after 5 p.m. as police investigated the incident.

The son, 32, from East Taunton, is critically injured; officials say that man is fighting for his life.

His father, 54, from Raynham, is also in serious condition but is expected to survive, according to state police.

There is no word on arrests at this time, but police said two suspects were in the red Jeep Renegade at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact state police.

