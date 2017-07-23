UPTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Massachusetts State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Route 90 westbound in Upton, Sunday evening.

Police say initial investigation indicates a driver’s vehicle became disabled, and they pulled into the median. They say the driver exited the vehicle. While the driver was attending to the vehicle a young passenger also got out of the vehicle.

Police say the child was struck by a passing vehicle. She was transported to UMass Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation by State Police.

