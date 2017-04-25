State police search reservoir for missing Randolph teen

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Authorities early Tuesday morning returned to the Randolph Reservoir as the continued their search for a missing teenager.

On Monday night, state police were called to the reservoir for a report of a missing person in the water. Police say Christopher Defreitas, 16, ran away from his home around 8 p.m.

Search teams focused mainly on the reservoir and the surrounding forest area.

Defreitas is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 133 pounds, with an athletic build, brown hair and brown eyes.

There are no signs of foul play at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

