IPSWICH, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are searching for a missing 54-year-old man last seen in Ipswich.

Police said that Mark Porter was last seen Friday in the area of Willowdale State Forest, possibly riding his mountain bike with a brand name of “Specialized.”

Porter is described as a white male, 6-feet-3-inches tall, with blue eyes, short hair and an athletic build.

There is no clothing description available for Porter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Schumaker at the State Police Newbury Barracks, 978-462-7478.

