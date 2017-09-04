State Police stop traffic on Connector Tunnel to rescue cat

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police came to the rescue of a furry visitor who took a stroll inside the I-90 connector tunnel on Sunday.

Police captured video of traffic rushing by as the cat walked along the edge of the highway.

Thankfully, a state trooper saw the cat and stopped traffic in order to bring it to safety.

Police say the cat did lose a bit of fur on her tail but is expected to be OK.

 

