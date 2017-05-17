State Police suspend search for Walpole abduction suspect

WALPOLE, MA (WHDH) - State Police confirm they suspended a search for a man wanted for holding a woman against her will Wednesday night.

Police said they received of a woman being held against her will by a person she knows. Police said this happened while in a motor vehicle in Foxborough and other surrounding towns. Police said the woman was uninjured.

The suspect allegedly fled on foot from a Sharon hotel before police arrived. The suspect has a lengthy criminal history and is wanted on several felony arrest warrants.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments