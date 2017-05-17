State Police suspend search for Walpole abduction suspect

WALPOLE, MA (WHDH) - State Police confirm they suspended a search for a man wanted for holding a woman against her will Wednesday night.

Police said they received of a woman being held against her will by a person she knows. Police said this happened while in a motor vehicle in Foxborough and other surrounding towns. Police said the woman was uninjured.

The suspect allegedly fled on foot from a Sharon hotel before police arrived. The suspect has a lengthy criminal history and is wanted on several felony arrest warrants.

