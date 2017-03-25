State Police warns the public about fake phone calls

State Police is warning people about fake phone calls.

Several people have reported getting calls regarding a warrant that had been issued against them.

The person on the phone posed as an officer, then told the call recipients they needed to bring money and meet police at local shopping centers to resolve the matter.

The number appeared to belong to the State Police South Boston barracks, but it does not.

Police released the following statement,

“Anyone receiving calls like these, or calls of any similar nature, should immediately hang up. Never go anywhere or provide any personal information or money as a result of an unsolicited, unexpected, or suspicious phone call. Please be aware that no police department will ever call someone to tell them there is a warrant or complaint against them, and no police department will ever ask for any amount of money to be turned over to it.”

State Police said students from MIT were among those who claimed they had received the calls.

