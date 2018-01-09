State primary election set for Sept. 4 after conflicts

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts’ top elections official has chosen Sept. 4, the day after Labor Day, to hold the state’s 2018 primary.

Secretary of State William Galvin on Tuesday also proposed a five-day early voting period before the primary election.

Galvin has struggled to finalize a primary date because the original date set by law, Tuesday Sept. 18, conflicted with the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. The earlier Tuesday – Sept. 11 – also conflicted with a religious holiday.

Boston City Councilor Josh Zakim, who is challenging Galvin in the Democratic primary, said it’s “outrageous and unprecedented” to schedule a primary for the Tuesday after Labor Day. He said people are just returning from vacation and haven’t focused on the upcoming election.

Galvin’s proposed early voting period would require approval from the Legislature.

